HKN-CAPS

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals face the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

After his team dispersed last week for a 10-day layoff for the NHL all-star break, Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette chose to decompress by spending more time at the rink. He traveled to see his two sons compete in their own fledgling hockey careers, including a trip to Fort Myers, Florida, where Laviolette watched his son, Jack, play in a game at Florida Gulf Coast University. “I don’t get to do that too often,” Laviolette said. “Just getting to a rink and watching them play was neat.”

As a hockey lifer who cut his teeth in an NHL with a shorter midseason break, Laviolette is the first to admit that the league’s extended bye week, which was introduced six seasons ago, is a long stretch to have off. “It has its benefits,” he said, and maybe those benefits felt more pronounced this month for these Capitals, who have one of the oldest rosters in the league.

