The Washington Capitals' screaming eagle has landed. Again.
The logo the team sported from 1995 to 2007 is featured on the Capitals' "Reverse Retro" jerseys, which were officially unveiled Monday and will be worn for a select number of games this season. The throwback-inspired look will feature the familiar bald eagle, diving with an outstretched, open claw on a red jersey above the word "CAPITALS."
Washington's original screaming eagle design debuted with a blue, white and bronze color scheme for the 1995-96 season and was the primary uniform design when the franchise reached the Stanley Cup finals for the first time, in the 1997-98 season.
"I think it's a great combination," former Capitals goalie Olie Kolzig, who wore every one of Washington's different primary jerseys during his 16-year career in Washington, said in a phone interview of the red, white and blue screaming eagle design. "It combines the history of the franchise. I think it's pretty sharp."
Uniform changes are typically initiated by individual clubs, but in this case, Adidas, the NHL's uniform partner, approached every team about the Reverse Retro concept and started the design process two years ago. The idea was to honor an important moment or season in each team's history, with throwback designs in updated or inverted colors. All 31 teams were required to participate.
"They looked at our history of logos and uniforms and they gave us a couple of options, in terms of color scheme," Hunter Lochmann, Monumental's senior vice president of marketing and brand strategy, said in a phone interview. "Our internal group looked at it and we all knew it was time to bring the screaming eagle back. We thought the combination of the screaming eagle plus the red was the way to go, pretty universally."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.