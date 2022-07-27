fbn-commanders
Buy Now

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, right, greets receiver Terry McLaurin on the first day of training camp Wednesday in Ashburn, Va.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

ASHBURN, Va. — Carson Wentz got an early jump on it during organized team activities and minicamp, and he got an even better feel for it during a brief trip to California this month.

But it wasn’t until Wednesday morning, when the Washington Commanders opened training camp in Ashburn, that their newest quarterback took his biggest strides toward building rapport with his teammates.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription