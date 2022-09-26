Eagles Commanders Football

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) was sacked nine times by the Eagles in Sunday’s defeat.

 Associated Press

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera watched the tape, and his initial diagnosis, he said, was accurate.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ nine sacks of Carson Wentz on Sunday in a dismal 24-8 loss were the result of mistakes across the board. For some, the offensive line should shoulder the blame. For others, Wentz was at fault. But issues downfield and even on the sideline also hindered Washington’s offense.

