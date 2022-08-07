FBN-COMMANDERS
Quarterback Carson Wentz is still searching for his rhythm two weeks into Commanders training camp, but Coach Ron Rivera does not appear concerned.

 John McDonnell

In the Washington Commanders’ 10 training camp practices so far, quarterback Carson Wentz has been consistently uneven, sometimes throwing incredible darts and other times inexplicable ducks. He has hit hard throws deep and missed easy ones short and they’ve occasionally come close enough together to prompt the question: How?

“[His accuracy] is a lot better than you give him credit for, just because of the way things happen in practice,” Coach Ron Rivera said Saturday night after the team’s workout at FedEx Field. “There’s a lot of little nuances that we see and that we look at and get to review. There are some inaccuracies, but it’s nothing that we are overly concerned about.”

