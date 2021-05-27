Playing their first full home game as a Major League Baseball Draft League team, the Frederick Keys seemed poised to get their first win in their new league on Thursday.
Then, the Keys did something no one could remember them doing when they played in the Carolina League — they ended up with a tie.
With the Keys leading by four runs, the announced crowd of 3,011 at Nymeo Field was alerted to the possibility of a tie game by a PA announcement that said there would be no extra inning games in the MLB Draft League, a protective measure taken to prevent teams from taxing pitchers’ arms.
The Keys then blew their seemingly comfortable lead during the final two innings, with Frederick reliever Francois Castillo balking in the tying run with two outs in the top of the ninth, and Frederick and the West Virginia Black Bears finished with a 5-5 tie.
West Virginia reliever Michael Hobbs threw a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the tie, inducing a game-ending, broken-bat groundout from Keys catcher JP Fullerton.
The deadlock left both teams still searching for their first win in their new league. Both teams are 0-2-1.
In another quirk that likely wouldn’t have happened when the Keys played in the Carolina League, Keys starting catcher Fullerton re-entered the game with one out in the ninth when his replacement, Lucas Aod Torres-Vazquez, left the game with an injury.
Vazquez had gotten the first out in the ninth by throwing out a pinch runner Amari Bartee trying to steal second base and the Keys clinging to a 5-4 lead.
Jason Thomas then singled, went to second on a wild pitch, tagged up and went to third on a fly out and scored on the balk.
Trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Keys rallied for five runs. Nick Hernandez sparked the spree with a leadoff homer to left field.
After the Keys drew three straight walks, Dominique Collie, who entered the game as a center fielder in the sixth, sliced a two-run, opposite-field double to left to break the tie with one out.
Eddie McCabe’s sac fly gave the Keys a 5-1 lead. With Frederick’s pitching, starter Payton Zabel and reliever Ronan Kopp held the Bears to three hits through the first seven innings, a four-run lead seemed like all the offense the Keys needed.
But West Virginia rallied in the eighth, scoring three unearned runs off reliever Shane Barringer. A two-out error allowed one run to score, then Eli Hammill hit a two-run triple to left-center.
