Virtually all of the recent attention surrounding the Washington Capitals has focused on captain Alex Ovechkin and his pursuit of Gordie Howe, but Charlie Lindgren has put on a show in the shadows all the while.

Since Dec. 5, the 29-year-old backup goaltender has an 8-1-0 record, a .933 save percentage and a 1.89 goals against average. His only loss in that span was Washington’s 2-1 defeat to the Dallas Stars on Dec. 15. The Capitals had a one-goal lead heading into the third period, but a power-play chance and a fortunate bounce yielded two goals for the victorious visitors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription