Commanders Football Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy, right, greets Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, left, after being introduced as the new offensive coordinator and assistant head coach of the Commanders on Thursday in Ashburn, Va.

 Associated Press

In his first season as architect, it’s difficult to project how assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will shape the Washington Commanders’ offense. Several factors from his time with Kansas City make it hard to isolate his philosophy, including the heavy influence of coach Andy Reid, who called the plays, as well the Chiefs’ all-world talent. Will certain schemes still look brilliant when a lesser quarterback than Patrick Mahomes is running them?

The hope and uncertainty accompanying Bieniemy to Washington were neatly encapsulated in the second half of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs played nearly flawlessly on offense, with exacting tactics and attention to detail. They exploited the structural weaknesses of one of the league’s best defenses and pulled off a comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. But it seems impossible to parse how much credit Bieniemy should get compared with Reid, Mahomes and others.

