WASHINGTON — From the moment the ball left CJ Abrams’s bat in the seventh inning, he knew he had given his team the lead. He walked slowly and took time to admire the ball as it carried toward the center field seats Sunday at Nationals Park. New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo joined him, eventually slowing down to watch once he knew there was no way he would track the ball down.

Abrams’s third homer of the season proved to be the go-ahead hit in the Nationals’ 3-2 victory in a game that served as the completion of Saturday’s contest that was suspended because of rain. Abrams hit the elevated cutter from Dominic Leone 411 feet into the seats.

