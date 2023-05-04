Linganore graduate Ryan Cole fired an even-par 71 Thursday and is six strokes off the lead after one round of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Making his first start on the PGA Tour, Cole found himself tied for 58th place with 20 other players after the first round in a distinguished field of 154 that includes eight of the top 10 players in the world.
The Mount Airy native had a late-afternoon tee time and opened his round with eight consecutive pars. He bogeyed No. 9, a 488-yard par 4, to make the turn at one over before regaining his form.
Cole birdied No. 15, a 577-yard par 5, and No. 17, a 223-yard par 3, to get to one under before closing with a bogey on No. 18, a 494-yard par 4, to fall back into the tie for 58th.
Among those tied with Cole is Tony Finau, who won last week’s Tour stop in Mexico for his sixth PGA title.
Englishman Tommy Fleetwood leads the tournament after one round after posting a six-under 65 Thursday.
Cole is scheduled to begin his second round at 9:02 a.m. Friday and is in good position to make the cut.
This is easily the biggest tournament the two time News-Post Player of the Year has played in so far.
Cole, who turned pro in 2017 after rewriting the record book at James Madison University, is in his fourth year on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica circuit, on which he has never placed higher than a tie for fifth.
He is the first Frederick County player to appear on the PGA Tour since Donnie Hammond, a Frederick High alum and longtime professional, in 2009.
Cole has three top 10 finishes, five in the top 25 and earned more than $28,000 in prize money so far in his four seasons on PGA Tour Latinoamérica.
He stands to make considerably more than that this weekend with another good round or two at the Wells Fargo Championship.
In his previous start, he finished tied for 57th at three over par in early December at the Argentine Open in Buenos Aires.
Cole’s most notable victories to date were winning the Maryland Open in 2017 and ‘18 at Fountainhead Country Club in Hagerstown and Worthington Manor Golf Course in Urbana, respectively.
The Wells Fargo Championship is a high-profile stop on the PGA Tour that typically attracts strong fields. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the players who have won it previously.
Cole qualified by shooting a bogey-free 65 Monday to earn one of four available spots.
Television coverage begins at 2 p.m. Friday on Golf Channel. The tournament will be carried over the weekend by Golf Channel and CBS.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.