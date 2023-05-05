Ryan Cole’s first start on the PGA Tour ended after he missed the cut Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Mount Airy native and Linganore High graduate followed Thursday’s even-par 71 with a 77 Friday and will not play the weekend at Quail Hollow Country Club.
He never was able to get his second round into gear. After a solid start with four consecutive pars, he double-bogeyed No. 5 and bogeyed No. 6. He came back with a birdie on No. 7, but his round was already off track by that point.
The 27-year-old Cole made the turn at two over, and things didn’t get much better on the back nine. He added to his woes with bogeys on Nos. 12, 15, 16 and 17 to finish with a two-round total of 148, which was six over par for the tournament.
Still, playing in a PGA Tour event was a major step forward for Cole, a former two-time News-Post Player of the Year for Linganore who turned pro in 2017.
He is in his fourth season on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica circuit, on which he has three top 10 finishes, after rewriting the record book at James Madison University.
Cole was the first player from Frederick County to appear in a PGA Tour event since Frederick High alum and longtime professional Donnie Hammond in 2009.
