Jordan Poole scored 20.4 points per game last season for the Warriors. The shoot-first point guard was traded to the Wizards last week.

When I left the Washington area for college, the Bullets were a perennial playoff power that grew into a back-to-back NBA Finals team and won the first of those championships series.

Upon my return home 15 years ago, the now-Wizards began, quite unpredictably, a slow, painful march to a remarkable level of competitiveness buried below mediocrity. Sure, there were the five John Wall-Bradley Beal-Otto Porter teams that won 40-plus games. But they turned out to be an anomaly. Just three other franchises have won fewer games than the Wizards over the past 15 years.

