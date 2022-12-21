HKN-SVRLUGA

Alex Ovechkin scored his first of 800 goals on Oct. 5, 2005.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin couldn’t have scored 800 goals if he never scored one. So on the night of Oct. 5, 2005, in the moments before Ovechkin made his NHL debut on the ice at MCI Center — Capital One Arena, two names ago — a nervous, 22-year-old goaltender awaited between the opposing pipes. Ovechkin, a 20-year-old rookie from Russia, was supposed to transform the Washington Capitals, not to mention hockey in the nation’s capital. Pascal Leclaire’s job: delay that overhaul.

“I had to worry about a whole bunch of stuff that night,” Leclaire said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription