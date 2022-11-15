Commanders Eagles Football

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke celebrates Monday night as he runs off the field after the Commanders upset the Eagles. With Heinicke, there’s enough to like about him for Washington to stick with him as the starter.

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz, seriously. Make sure that finger is healed. Take another week. Maybe two. Maybe the season. Taylor Heinicke’s got this.

How could the Washington Commanders turn back to Wentz after the unlikely events of Monday night, when they came to Lincoln Financial Field and beat the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team?

