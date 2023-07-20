At their best, sports franchises contribute a few good strands to the fabric of a town. Think of a sterling library system, cheap eats that make your taste buds trill or a public transportation system that gets you there, preferably alive.

Which means when a sports franchise fails, a city degrades. Strangers have one less reason to nod or smile. Schools have one less reason to throw a party, get the kiddies in matching colors or blow off last period. Media outlets have one less reason to get goofy. And everyone has one less reason to feel proud.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription