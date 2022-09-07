In some ways, the name Carson Wentz could be dropped into the space reserved for “insert Washington NFL quarterback here” and fit perfectly. He is being billed as a decided upgrade over the hodgepodge of players who have manned the position, a list that includes 25 starters this century. Win a (fake) prize for listing them all. Answers below.

None other than owner Daniel Snyder, in his first public comments since he re-christened his franchise as the Commanders, said last month, “We finally have ourselves a quarterback.” Whether he knows what a quality, stable, franchise-steadying signal caller looks like is up for debate because he has, to this point, only seen them in opposing jerseys. But he surely knows what one doesn’t look like because he has seen Tim Hasselbeck and Kyle Allen and John Beck and Case Keenum — to name just a few — start for his team.

