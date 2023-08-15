Orioles Pirates Spring Baseball
It was dark in there. My bedroom. The 1990s. Summer nights with trees rustling and crickets chirping behind the tiny red light on a boombox situated just under an open window.

I’d be sprawled on my comforter, wide awake and looking into the blackness at dreamy footage in my head.

What is it about a ballgame on radio? You're right, in this high speed world there is a lot lost. As a high school senior I worked at a small AM station in Thurmont. We were part on the 'Orioles Baseball Network' and thanks to Chuck Thompson I soaked up all the play by play and news of the game. The 'network' was as primitive as the times. There was a direct line feed from the flagship, WBAL in Baltimore to only a few stations around the state. The stations further out would pick up a clean FM signal from the closest of the direct feeds, in our case WTTR in Westminster. We were actually rebroadcasting the audio of another radio station, and when it was time for station break or commercials we cut the signal for 10, 30, or 60 seconds and overlaid our own. If the one person on duty was in the can or daydreaming, Thurmont listeners would hear 'WTTR in Westminster' station breaks or commercials about a hardware store in Finksburg. How's that for modern technology? That was 25 years before your Sony Dream Machine. Thanks for the memory, good writing (as usual).

