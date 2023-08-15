It was dark in there. My bedroom. The 1990s. Summer nights with trees rustling and crickets chirping behind the tiny red light on a boombox situated just under an open window.
I’d be sprawled on my comforter, wide awake and looking into the blackness at dreamy footage in my head.
The Orioles were on AM radio.
We didn’t have cable television at home, and the Birds didn’t appear but once a week on WJZ, one of about 15 channels we got thanks to various antennas, rabbit-eared or rooftop.
“Holy s---!” I’d say to myself in the pitch black, perhaps rising with the sound of the crowd in the speakers after Brady Anderson had hit yet another homer in 1996, the year he seemed to hit a homer every night.
I was 17. I was fully invested. For the first time in my fandom, I had visions of a championship. I began letting myself believe. The Orioles — owned by a thick-walleted, thin-skinned guy who had a problem when his team’s talented play-by-play broadcaster dared to tell the truth — were built into bona fide contenders.
Same as today.
Later, I’d tune into WJZ to see highlights on the always-too-short sports reports. And, while comparing those real reels with the imagined ones that had played in my mind’s eye when I listened to the game, I’d often be impressed by how clearly I had already seen them, based solely from hearing descriptions.
It was almost earie. Er, eerie.
• • •
It was dark in there. My house. Earlier this year. The corner of our storage area.
Hard to find what you’re looking for, especially with eyes conditioned for the glaring, omnipresent brightness of our times.
But I rummaged around in those boxes and pulled out the gray, semicircular device. Beneath a layer of dust, in small white type on the front were the words DREAM MACHINE.
A Sony clock radio, 20-some years old.
I read an article recently about a trend. People are reverting to old practices to lessen their usage of modern technology. Like using point-and-shoot film cameras and dropping off the rolls to be developed. Or writing letters and sending them — in the mail — back and forth to pen pals. The idea is that maybe we’ll live in the moment and enjoy what we have a little more the less we use the many gratification gadgets at our fingertips.
It would be cute if that’s why I unearthed the old Sony. But that’s false.
See, we had switched streaming TV providers as something of a cost-savings measure. In the process, I lost access to the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which airs Orioles games.
What a year to miss them, huh?
Instead of streaming the audio broadcasts on my phone or laptop, I decided to throw it back. Back to extension cords and tuners. Back to signals that register interference if you run a household appliance while listening.
Back to when I had nothing to go on but words in the dark.
The Orioles are back to being contenders, and I’m back to listening to them on the radio. The voices are different, and now I can tune in on FM. But I’ve found, pleasantly, that not much else has changed.
Man, what is it about a ballgame on the radio? So pacifying. So sense-heightening. It lets my mind work in an enchanting, unencumbered way — and that’s something I find my mind needs to do more of today. There’s no visual, in-your-face stimuli, which is seemingly everywhere now.
You just listen. And process.
There are times when I’m not always actively listening (shocker, my wife says). Maybe it’s just on in the background as I work or relax or cook dinner. The broadcasters, if they’re good, will make sure the pertinent details — score, count, outs, situation — are never more than a moment away for our fleeting attention spans.
There are also times, like last Sunday afternoon in the bottom of the ninth inning, when you’re fully attuned, when you rise in anticipation of a big moment. You hear the crack of the bat. You have no visual evidence.
You have to wait for the call.
So when Cedric Mullins is said to be going back, back, back and leaping at the wall to ... MAKE THE CATCH, well, you might even get more excited than if you’d seen it with your own eyes.
As you repeatedly refresh your Twitter feed so you can compare the home run robbery to how it looked in your mind (sorry, I’m not waiting for WJZ anymore), you’ll feel like a 17-year-old again. Full of hope for this team. Allowing yourself to have visions of the championship you’ve never experienced as a fan.
“Holy s---!” you’ll scream.
Yep. You heard correctly. The dream machine still works.
What is it about a ballgame on radio? You're right, in this high speed world there is a lot lost. As a high school senior I worked at a small AM station in Thurmont. We were part on the 'Orioles Baseball Network' and thanks to Chuck Thompson I soaked up all the play by play and news of the game. The 'network' was as primitive as the times. There was a direct line feed from the flagship, WBAL in Baltimore to only a few stations around the state. The stations further out would pick up a clean FM signal from the closest of the direct feeds, in our case WTTR in Westminster. We were actually rebroadcasting the audio of another radio station, and when it was time for station break or commercials we cut the signal for 10, 30, or 60 seconds and overlaid our own. If the one person on duty was in the can or daydreaming, Thurmont listeners would hear 'WTTR in Westminster' station breaks or commercials about a hardware store in Finksburg. How's that for modern technology? That was 25 years before your Sony Dream Machine. Thanks for the memory, good writing (as usual).
