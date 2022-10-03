fbn-buckner

Antonio Gibson and the running game kept the game close for Washington, but it faltered under a slew of penalties Sunday.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

ARLINGTON, Texas — There can be wisdom found in old-time cartoons, especially after watching the comedy of errors that unfolded Sunday from the Washington Commanders.

Try to picture the cartoon fisherman alone in a boat. He notices water leaking from a hole and tries to plug it with his finger. But once that’s fixed, another hole appears, so his free hand now turns into an emergency cork. Then water springs from another hole and another one and another one until the boat looks more like a fountain.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription