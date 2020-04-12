Jeff Brubaker was on the other end of the phone.
He had played for seven NHL teams as a 6-foot-2, 210-pound left wing, reaching the sport’s highest level by employing a physical style of play and never shying away from fights with his fellow hockey tough guys.
He was a teammate of both Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky, the top two all-time career goal scorers in NHL history.
But as I began interviewing Brubaker, those interesting topics would have to wait. First, I wanted to know where he had been born.
His birthplace was no mere footnote. It was the reason I called him.
A hockey card of Brubaker in my collection, as well as various websites, listed Frederick, Maryland, as Brubaker’s birthplace.
If true, that would make for quite a story. Maryland-born players in the NHL are rare enough, and here was one supposedly from Frederick who played alongside two of the sport’s most elite stars. One whose tough brand of hockey would likely earn a nod of approval from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson. And one who served as a head coach in the minors for 13 seasons.
Only trouble was, other websites claim Brubaker was born in Hagerstown.
Brubaker quickly explained the reason for the confusion.
Brubaker lived in Frederick for the first eight years of his life. His father, Robert, was a microbiologist at Fort Detrick, and the future NHL player attended Yellow Springs Elementary School.
But Brubaker said, when he came into the world on Feb. 24, 1958, Frederick Memorial Hospital was under quarantine. So, he was born in Hagerstown’s hospital.
With that mystery solved, it was time to ask Brubaker about his hockey career, which probably wouldn’t have materialized if his family hadn’t moved from Frederick to Lansing, Michigan, when he was 8 years old.
“I wouldn’t have been a hockey player,” he said. “I would’ve chased some other sport. I would’ve played baseball or football. Probably would not have made the pros in either one of those two sports.”
Lansing is where Brubaker learned how to play hockey. He also acquired another skill there that would serve him well on the ice. The former Fredericktonian got into frequent fistfights with his new elementary school classmates.
“It was just a pecking order thing. A new big kid comes to town, you know,” he said. “That was good training for the NHL.”
So was playing youth hockey, something Brubaker did once a week, and he sharpened his skills at hockey camps.
Back then, NHL players — even the elites — worked at such camps because they didn’t make the megabucks pocketed by today’s players. And one of those instructors, Montreal Canadiens great and eventual Hall of Famer Jacques Lemaire, inspired Brubaker at a camp in Montreal.
“He said to me, in his French accent, ‘Oh, you are very good player. If you continue to practice, you will play for us someday,’” Brubaker said. “I said, ‘Wow, really? OK.’ When you’re 12 years old, you don’t realize you’re being patronized, right?
“So I believed him, and darned if I didn’t,” said Brubaker, who played three games for the Canadiens during the 1981-82 season.
To attend hockey camps, Brubaker shoveled snow and mowed lawns to scrape up funds, which were supplemented by his father. And when he was 16, he moved to Minnesota to join the St. Paul Vulcans, a junior hockey team. Players lived with host families, and Brubaker lived his senior year with a teammate’s family.
Brubaker played some college hockey at Michigan State University, where his father — a researcher and expert on bubonic plague — was a professor. Then he joined the Peterborough Petes, a Canadian junior hockey league team with a coach, Gary Green, who nudged Brubaker toward his niche.
“Gary Green said to me, ‘Jeff, you know if you don’t toughen up, if you don’t start playing a much tougher game, you’re not going to make the pros,’” Brubaker said. “So I thought about it for all of 15 seconds and said, ‘OK. If that’s what I’ve got to do, that’s what I’m going to do.’”
Like many sturdily built hockey prospects who can no longer manage 50-goal seasons when they reach the sport’s higher levels, Brubaker embraced the tough guy role. He’d hold, hook or do whatever else he could get away with to keep opposing players from building up speed — speed that would enable them to deliver punishing forechecks to Brubaker’s teammates. And he’d use his fists when necessary.
“If you know Tom Wilson with the Capitals, we played the exact same kind of game,” Brubaker said. “I love the way Tom Wilson plays. Basically, you go out there and you play rough and tough and you take liberties and look at the other team and say, ‘Well, if you don’t like the way I play, then feel free to do something about it.’”
Such enforcers were plentiful during Brubaker’s pro career, which spanned from 1978 to 1989 and included stints with the NHL’s Hartford Whalers, Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings.
“Back then, every team had two or three guys that knew it was their job to do the heavy work,” Brubaker said. “And there were a lot of guys who were real good at it.”
While Brubaker was no pipsqueak, he said he was a light heavyweight, at best, trying to hold his own against hockey heavyweights. But that was his role, and he held no grudges once he left the ice.
“I remember having knock-down, drag-out fights with guys and then drinking beer with them late into the night,” he said.
One of those guys was Dave Semenko, who was known as Gretzky’s on-ice bodyguard at Edmonton. There’s a YouTube video, entitled “Dave Semenko vs. Jeff Brubaker Round 1” that shows a helmet-less Brubaker, playing for Toronto, in combat.
“I had some nasty fights with Dave Semenko. We were trying to knock each other out,” Brubaker said. “And then that night, [fans would] see us sitting on a barstool having a beer. We were all the same kind of guy, all the tough guys.”
That mindset helped Brubaker break into hockey’s top tier, starting in 1978-79 when he played 12 games with the New England Whalers of the World Hockey Association. He saw action with that same franchise over the next two seasons, only it had a new name — the Hartford Whalers — and played in the NHL after that league merged with the WHA.
One of Brubaker’s Whalers teammates was Howe, who played the last three seasons of his legendary career with the franchise.
“I was on the ice with him for my first shift in the National Hockey League,” Brubaker said.
Howe scored 801 goals in the NHL, ranking second on the league’s all-time list behind Gretzky, who finished with 894. Brubaker became Gretzky’s teammate when he was traded from Toronto to Edmonton during the 1985-86 season.
The Great One made a good first impression on his new teammate, who reported to the Oilers with another newly acquired player, Billy Carroll, from the New York Islanders.
“We were in the same flight into town, and we hop off the plane and go down to the arena in time for practice,” Brubaker said. “And when practice was over, Wayne walks up to us and says, ‘Hey, welcome to the team. You don’t have wheels yet, do you?’”
They didn’t.
“He tosses us the keys to a brand new Mercedes and says, ‘Here, just drive this until we can get your car shipped up here for you,’” Brubaker said. “That was the kind of guy Wayne was.”
Brubaker’s career as a player ended during the 1988-89 season, when he played just one game with Detroit. In 178 NHL games, Brubaker piled up 512 penalty minutes and finished with 16 goals and nine assists.
That final season, he even had trouble getting playing time with the talent-laden Detroit organization’s American Hockey League team in Adirondack. But another hockey door opened for Brubaker.
Adirondack’s coach, Bill Dineen, made Brubaker an assistant coach during the 1988-89 season. Brubaker helped guide the Red Wings to the AHL title, and that credential helped him land a head-coaching job with the Greensboro Monarchs in the East Coast Hockey League the following season.
In his first year at the helm, Brubaker led the Monarchs to the ECHL title. He’d coach in the minors for 12 more seasons, with stops at Orlando, Jacksonville, San Antonio, Tallahassee, Greensboro again and finally Asheville.
“I almost got back to the NHL as a head coach, came very close,” he said. “Then I had a couple of bad years, and nobody wanted me, and I started looking for other things to do.”
He was done with hockey. Brubaker had young kids and had been moving around North America most of his life because of his career.
“At that point, I was more interested in staying somewhere for awhile, which I did,” he said.
After coaching eight seasons during two different stints in Greensboro, Brubaker returned to that North Carolina city. He’s now a managing partner at Players Capital Group, an investment banking partnership of former professional athletes.
“Greensboro was a great place to stay for awhile, and I’m actually still here,” Brubaker said. “I’ve been other places.”
Yes, and the first of them was Frederick.
