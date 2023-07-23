Commanders New Ownership Football

Josh Harris, the new owner of the Washington Commanders, signs an autograph at a pep rally Friday at FedEx Field in Landover.

 Associated Press

On Josh Harris’s first day of business as owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the first sports team he purchased, he fired its general manager.

On Friday, his first day owning his hometown Washington Commanders, he was introduced at a room inside FedEx Field to the warm embrace of a standing-room-only crowd — including his mom, Sylvia — with team president Jason Wright and Coach Ron Rivera leading a welcoming choir behind Harris from the podium. And though he didn’t fire anyone, it all reminded that the hard work of being this franchise’s fourth owner, and first in nearly a quarter century, has yet to begin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription