The .400 hitter in baseball died with Ted Williams, no matter what Miami Marlins infielder Luis Arraez is hitting, which is .389. What’s more surprising and alarming: The .300 hitter is sick, and while he might not die off completely, he’s worthy of protection and observation.

What Arraez is doing — rapping out 118 hits in his first 79 games — is impressive and worthy of attention and not just because he was above .400 as recently as June 25. It’s because this is not the direction baseball is heading. Hitting has always been hard. In the 2020s, it’s as hard as it has been in a half-century — maybe longer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription