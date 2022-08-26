bbn-leonsis
Ted Leonsis has emerged as a potentional buyer of the Washington Nationals.

 Washington Post photo by Katherine Frey

WASHINGTON — Because the current state of Washington’s baseball team is both terrible and completely in flux, and because Cade Cavalli’s major-league debut is more a puzzle piece that could be a part of better days than a full-on solution for the worst-in-the-majors record, it’s worth thinking about what matters most. And what matters most about the Nationals’ future is who owns the team for decades to come.

That owner, it seems, could be Ted Leonsis, a name that incites more feelings — in all directions — than any of the other suitors who have been identified as potential purchasers from the Lerner family. So wonder along with me here. How would a Leonsis-owned Nationals franchise fit into both the competitive landscape of Major League Baseball and the sports-and-entertainment landscape of the nation’s capital?

