I have a terrible nervous habit of picking at the skin around my fingernails. Sometimes, those hangnails bleed. Sometimes, I bandage certain ones to keep myself from continuing to pick at them despite the bleeding.
Last weekend, I tried to stop, give them time to recover and heal. For a day, at least.
Because the next afternoon, I planned to offer my right hand to shake a hand that’s part of perhaps the most perfect pair to ever snag footballs in the sport’s history.
I had purchased tickets to meet NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, who I grew up idolizing. The former Minnesota Vikings star was scheduled to sign autographs at a CSA Show in Chantilly, Virginia. Looking ahead to my big moment, I couldn’t very well reach out with Band-Aids and dried blood on my gross fingers to squeeze a splendid mitt that helped produce so many thrills for me.
I was anxious all day last Saturday, so you have to understand how hard it was to ignore my fingers — and not just because the next day I would have to brave Northern Virginia traffic.
No, Mr. Carter was my Main Man when I was at the most formative stage of sports fandom. Those hands of his helped snatch my attention around age 12. He was the best player on My Favorite Team That Has Permanently Damaged My Heart And Soul.
There aren’t many athletes who I’ve put on such a pedestal from my halcyon days of youth. The only other is someone, sadly, I’ve lost the chance to meet: Tony Gwynn, the San Diego Padres legend, who died in 2014.
But Carter is alive and well. He’s an NFL Network analyst, a podcaster and, it turned out, an early April guest at a sports-nerd mecca less than two hours from my house.
Without consultation, I began making plans to drag my wife, who is probably covertly plotting to destroy the NFL and distribute all of its undeserving billions to educators, and our 11-year-old son, who only watches football with me if I bribe him with Pokemon promises, to a giant gathering of folks with whom they have zilch in common.
But these are my people.
During the pandemic, when most other bored humans expanded their minds with rewarding recreational activities or ventured outside to enjoy nature, I sought personal growth and relief through therapeutic online shopping for sports memorabilia.
I also happened to inherit 20 boxes of my late childhood pal’s sports cards, and my interest in them was rejuvenated. Apparently, I joined billions of other geeks who had been trapped inside their homes since 2020 with dusty boxes of Topps, Donruss and Fleer and were suddenly like, “Oh, yeah, I forgot about these old things. Maybe I can sell them to dummies on the internet.”
With card prices soaring, I decided it was time to reinvest in the hobby even though I have received exactly one raise in the past 12 years. It’s been fun bidding for old pieces of cardboard to complete the collection I’ve dubbed Cards I Always Wanted As A Kid But Could Not Afford And Still Cannot Really Afford As An Adult.
Oh, well. It was high time I started getting even with my wife for all of her Amazon spending.
I now own all of CC’s rookie cards, and I planned to have him sign one after our handshake or bro-shake or dap or whatever.
A scary thought: The pandemic has placed handshakes in an awkward gray area. What if I go in for one and he’s a fist-bumper, and that confusing middle-ground moment materializes where I then form a fist as he opens his hand, and then we end up clumsily hitting hands before an uncomfortable laugh?
This was stressful.
All Saturday, I felt preoccupied, unable to channel my energy into the usual finger-picking. Sure, as a sportswriter, I’ve met many star athletes — but none whose jerseys I wore as a kid.
Would I clam up when it was my turn to meet him? If not, what would I say?
I’m a huge fan.
Duh.
I pretended I was you when I played ball in the backyard.
Pathetic.
Dammit, man! How the #%@ could you guys lose that ’98 NFC Championship Game?
Oy.
In preparation, at least I could draw from a recent experience. One Sunday morning in February, I learned that pitching great Dwight Gooden was signing autographs at Frederick’s Prime Time Sports Collectibles. Within the hour, I was in front of Doc. Gooden had never been atop my list, but the guy is an icon from the era of baseball that launched my fandom. Plus, I felt like I had to meet him because the old pal whose cards I now own was a huge Mets backer in the 1980s when a dominant Doc was winning awards, before drug addiction stymied him.
He was friendly. He looked good despite the decades-long ringer he’d put himself through. He laughed when my son told us to “say cheese” before he snapped our photo — not knowing that back in the day, Doc used to bring the cheese.
An observation: Like many big-time athletes I’ve encountered as a fan or journalist, Gooden, I noticed, had very large hands — including long fingers that were all the better for generating ungodly spin on a hurled baseball.
And right now I’m realizing it seems like I have a hand fetish.
Still, with the way Carter used to snag footballs one-handed, I figured he shared that physical trait. Is it strange that I was hoping to make the comparison?
After parking at the Dulles Expo Center, I checked my phone to see if there were any changes to the schedule of the guests slated to appear. Sure enough, the weather-related and technical issues that had caused 10,000-plus flights to be delayed or canceled in Florida meant Carter would not be making his CSA appearance.
Not even CC, with his amazing radius, could catch a flight to Virginia.
Despite being left hanging by Carter, we didn’t go home empty handed. Amid the sea of expensive sports collectibles for sale, my son discovered some Pokemon cards he liked. Then, we stopped at the Leesburg outlets so my wife could add to her clothes collection.
Also, I got some healed fingers out of the deal. I couldn’t be too disappointed. After 30 years as a Minnesota Vikings fan, I’ve gotten used to the feeling.
And I can’t blame CC.
Unlike all of those passes he brilliantly caught, it was out of his hands.
