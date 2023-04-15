The Washington Capitals concluded their season Thursday night at Capital One Arena, and it's a coin toss if banged-up captain Alex Ovechkin will lace up the skates one last time. At the end of a lost season, that's the only reason to tune in or show up to watch this bunch: Ovechkin's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's goals record. That's a quest that should be full of joy for the team and the town. It's imperative that the Capitals make sure it's not an individualistic slog, empty goals on a losing team.

The Capitals' streak of consecutive playoff appearances ends this year at eight, and there are legitimate questions about whether they can start a new run in 2023-24. They must develop young players to lift an increasingly aging and ineffective core, both to return to the playoffs and to help Ovechkin, 37, get the 73 goals he needs to pass Gretzky's magic mark of 894. Hockey is, in some ways, the ultimate team sport, and it would be nice if those goals were part of the Caps' push to collective success, not just a propped-up run to one of sports' most remarkable standards.

