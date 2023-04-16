The Washington Capitals concluded their season last week at Capital One Arena, and it was a coin toss if banged-up captain Alex Ovechkin was going to lace up the skates one last time.

At the end of a lost season, that was the only reason to tune in or show up to watch this bunch: Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s goals record. That’s a quest that should be full of joy for the team and the town. It’s imperative that the Capitals make sure it’s not an individualistic slog, empty goals on a losing team.

