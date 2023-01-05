Commanders 49ers Football

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has a documented record of mediocrity.

 Associated Press

He chose Carson Wentz as his quarterback to start the season and Carson Wentz as his quarterback with the season in the balance. Both decisions stunk. He didn’t know that a loss Sunday put his team in peril of being eliminated from playoff contention until after his team lost and was in such peril. He mismanages the clock and his timeouts more than you would like, and he boldly said his team needed to take a step forward in his third year, only to have it be decidedly stuck in neutral.

The damning elements of Ron Rivera’s tenure as coach of Washington’s NFL franchise have added up. In a normal town with a normal team at a normal time, firing him with two years left on a five-year deal would seem, well, normal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription