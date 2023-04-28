NFL Owners Meeting Football

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is entering a season in which he’s coaching for his job as both football coach and football czar, and his selecting of players will be a part of the evaluation.

Did anyone else find it unsettling that, about a millisecond after the Washington Commanders selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th selection of the NFL draft, the New England Patriots took a player at the same position who appeared higher on most pre-draft evaluations than Forbes — and their leaders smiled broadly when doing so?

Forgive anyone who questions the judgment of Washington front-office personnel — this wasn’t Bobby Beathard making the pick, after all — and defers to the judgment of Bill Belichick, et al. Yeah, in New England, they’re picking apart Belichick’s drafts over the past decade or so, and the reviews aren’t kind. But give D.C. those problems. They apparently come with rings.

