New Capitals coach Spencer Carbery, right, and general manager Brian MacLellan have a club in a transition period.

 Washington Post photo by Sarah L. Voisin

The Washington Capitals now have a gray-bearded captain who will turn 38 before next season begins, presumably — biology would dictate — winding down. They have a waxed-headed coach who will be 41 when he runs his first NHL game, decidedly ascendant as the league’s youngest head man at the moment. Spencer Carbery will be the eighth head coach for whom Alex Ovechkin will play. He very well could — and should — be the last.

That’s not to push Ovechkin out the door, because there’s still the matter of scoring the 73 goals he needs to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most ever, an impending reality that is permanently difficult to comprehend. “It’s a huge responsibility,” Carbery said of overseeing Ovechkin’s pursuit of Gretzky, and he’s not wrong.

