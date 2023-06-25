The Qatari Investment Authority’s bid to buy a stake into the parent company that owns the Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards — while also buying a better narrative for its country — launches a new standard in American team sports.

But the possible relationship between Qatar and Monumental Sports & Entertainment is not unique. It’s following a troubling pattern set in motion by LIV Golf and FIFA with the 2022 World Cup. It’s the same game plan, and it knows that over time, we will just stop caring.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription