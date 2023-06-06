World Series Nationals Astros Baseball
Buy Now

Since Stephen Strasburg helped pitch the Nationals to the 2019 World Series title, he has thrown just 31 1-3 innings and currently can’t live a normal, pain-free existence, let alone pitch in a major league game

 Associated Press file photo

When Stephen Strasburg threw the last of his 104 pitches and Chip Hale — the bench coach filling in for ejected manager Dave Martinez — came to retrieve the ball in the ninth inning of Game 6 of the 2019 World Series, the Washington Nationals were finally and inarguably his. Three things happened that night. Strasburg reached his athletic peak. He crushed any remaining notion that he would always be a fragile flower. And he made his last appearance as himself — ever.

We couldn’t know it then, but that October was effectively the end of Strasburg’s career. Suspend what you understand about Strasburg since then, that he has thrown just 31 1-3 innings over the past three seasons and currently can’t live a normal, pain-free existence, let alone pitch in a major league game. When he signed a seven-year, $245 million contract in December 2019, I wrote that the deal was “a reason for optimism in 2020, and well beyond.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription