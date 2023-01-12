APTOPIX Bills Bengals Football
When the Bills’ Damar Hamlin tackled the Bengals’ Tee Higgins, it was an ordinary, innocuous play in a game full of them. But Hamlin’s resulting heart attack that sent him into critical condition was a one-in-a-million fluke.

 Associated Press file photo

The NFL and its television presenters do a disservice to the players. They render them as avatars, not people. If you really want to honor the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, watch the NFL playoffs with new eyes, and yet with some old high school physics lessons in mind. Peel away all the muscle-bound cartoonized graphics that have overlaid the game and see the human bodies in motion. Better yet, try to feel the forces exerted on them.

Fox’s telecast-opening action figure Cleatus the Robot and the other mega-vision scoreboard graphics that litter screens are audience-inuring. What’s more, they render it difficult for NFL players to get real economic justice for their work. The padded figures on the field have been so commodified and exaggerated all out of shape that it desensitizes the viewer to what they experience on even the most ordinary, innocuous play. Which is what Hamlin’s tackle of Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins was: a rank-and-file occurrence. The heart attack that sent him into critical condition was a one-in-a-million fluke, cause still unknown, and his recovery is a miracle to be grateful for on our knees. But the play was basic.

