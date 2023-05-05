Commanders Sale Football

There is one decision Josh Harris can make the day he takes over as Washington’s new owner. Change the team’s name. Yes, again. “Commanders” will be one of Dan Snyder’s lasting legacies — unless the name is changed again, and is changed ASAP.

When Josh Harris finally takes ownership of Washington’s football team, there will be plenty to do.

Harris, the team’s presumed new owner, and the people around him will face countless decisions, starting with figuring out a new stadium deal — something Daniel Snyder couldn’t do, because he had become so toxic to just about anyone and everyone with whom he came into contact.

