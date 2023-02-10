Super Bowl Football

Kansas City

QB Patrick Mahomes is in

his third Super

Bowl in five years.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes still looks at his fame through wide eyes. It’s rather adorable. The baddest quarterback on the planet probably doesn’t want to be described this way, but in a world of excessive self-promotion, Mahomes is a refreshing blend of dangerous athlete and dewy celebrity.

He understands the extraordinary player he has developed into the past five seasons. He grasps the significance that carries for the Kansas City Chiefs, for the fraternity of Black quarterbacks, for the NFL and the entire game of football. Yet at 27 and rising, he cannot fathom the transcendent icon he is on pace to become.

