I can’t remember how long it’s been since I hit a baseball, and I’m guessing if I tried to do so these days, I’d be swinging and missing for an hour or two before wisely giving up.
But my hand-eye coordination is still good enough to perform one baseball-related skill — quickly finding treasures buried in a newly purchased pack of baseball cards.
After ripping open the wrapper and placing its contents in my left hand, my fingers dexterously sift through cards while my eyes instinctively spot anything worth pulling from the stack.
I hunt for Orioles and stars — sadly, those two categories are often mutually exclusive — as well as cards that depict interesting uniforms, like throwbacks, or include memorabilia, such as a piece of Joe Niekro’s game-used emery board.
I rediscovered the joy of doing this when I began collecting baseball cards again in 2011 after a 20-year hiatus. Like most middle-aged people who get back into a hobby that once consumed all of their spare time and most of their parents’ disposable income, my return was motivated by nostalgia.
That’s why it was comforting to see that, despite any changes that occurred in the baseball card landscape during my absence, Topps was still producing cards.
When I first broke into baseball card collecting during the early 1970s, Topps was essentially the only baseball card company of note. The only other cards I could find — and believe me, I found them — came with food, such as cereal and snack cakes, or via mail order. But those non-Topps cards weren’t ones I shrewdly traded with friends, who were often shrewder than me, and they weren’t ones I figured I’d one day sell for a few million bucks.
And when packs of MLB cards from other companies like Donruss and Fleer first appeared in stores in 1981, kicking off an era that would see the hobby oversaturated with sets from a slew of new entrants, I continued to regard Topps as the preeminent baseball card brand.
So, it was jarring to learn last Thursday that Topps would soon no longer have the rights to print Major League Baseball cards.
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association made a deal with Fanatics Inc., an online sports merchandise retailer, for the company to exclusively produce MLB cards, according to the Associated Press.
MLB’s current agreement with Topps is set to expire at the end of 2025, and the Associated Press reported that MLB’s deal with Fanatics begins in 2026. So in less than five years, Topps apparently won’t be a major player in the baseball market for the first time in more than 70 years.
When news of this seismic shift broke, I assumed Topps was simply outbid for rights to make MLB cards. Who could blame MLB and the MLBPA for accepting the higher offer? That’s good business.
But The Wall Street Journal reported that talks between Fanatics and MLB had been going on for months and that Topps just learned of them last Thursday, when MLB and the MLBPA informed the company it wouldn’t be extending its contract with Topps.
“Not only were we unaware that Major League Baseball was negotiating with anybody other than Topps regarding our rights beyond 2025, but we were abruptly informed yesterday at 2:00 p.m. ET...that the deal was completed, finalized and exclusive with Fanatics,” said Andy Redman, executive chairman of Topps, in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.
Given Topps’ position as the baseball card stalwart, a role it began establishing with its first full-fledged set in 1952, you’d think the powers that be in MLB would at least give it the chance to top Fanatics’ offer.
When I think of iconic baseball cards from the past 70 years, each one that comes to mind was made by Topps, starting with the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle. It’s telling that this gorgeous card is more coveted than Mantle’s rookie card, which was issued in 1951 by Bowman (a company later bought out by Topps).
Save for a profanity-enhanced Fleer Bill Ripken card and a TCMA minor league card of Bill’s big brother, most of the baseball cards in my collection that I truly cherish were made by Topps.
Not just the so-called valuable cards, either, but quirky gems like the 1975 Topps Herb Washington. This colorful card — its border is purple up top and pink on the bottom — accurately lists the world-class sprinter’s position as pinch runner and fittingly pictures Washington taking a lead off first base in a bright yellow Oakland A’s jersey.
Will I turn up my nose at baseball cards made by a company other than Topps five years from now? Of course not. I’m hooked on the hobby for life.
So, here’s hoping Fanatics hits the ground running like Topps, which issued first-rate baseball cards throughout its first decade in the business.
Still, Topps was uniquely qualified to cleverly tap into the very nostalgia that makes middle-aged folks like me continue to collect baseball cards. The company issues reprints of its classic cards as well as inserts or sets that use Topps designs from previous years to depict current players.
Guess I won’t be pulling any of those vintage style Topps cards from newly issued packs after 2025. They’ll be missed. They remind me of my youth, back when I still had realistic hopes of occasionally hitting a baseball.
