Nationals Phillies Baseball

Lane Thomas, who entered Wednesday hitting .301 with a team-best 14 homers, could be Washington’s most intriguing trade chip as the team’s rebuild continues.

 Associated Press

The team occupying the home dugout on Independence Day at Nationals Park could look across the diamond at the visitors and think, “Man, wouldn’t it be nice to be them someday?” The Cincinnati Reds might not have baseball’s best roster, but at the moment they have baseball’s best vibes, not to mention the breakout star of the summer, the fleet and fascinating Elly De La Cruz.

But it’s important to note that as much of a comet as De La Cruz has become — and he was mesmerizing as he went 4-for-4 and played sparkling defense at third base in Tuesday’s 8-4 Cincinnati victory — part of this Reds revival is another rookie, Spencer Steer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription