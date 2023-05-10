When Jordan Addison made his first appearance before the Minnesota media last week, he painted a picture of himself painting pictures.
In a given play, the wispy wide receiver from Tuscarora High said he looks at his role within the scope of the scheme and adds his personal accents.
A crisp corner route here. A deft dig there. A slippery screen. A sudden step. All carefully applied.
“When I’m running my routes,” he said, “I like to look at it like I’m an artist, and I’m going out there and painting pictures.”
If that’s the case, he’s about to contribute brushstrokes to a masterpiece mural.
The Minnesota Vikings — who made Addison the 23rd pick in the first round of the NFL draft on April 27 — have a history of pass catchers that is perhaps unsurpassed. Good things might not happen for the Vikings in the biggest moments, but they have enjoyed unrivaled wide receiver fortune.
It dates decades. A rundown:
They got Cris Carter in 1990 for $100 on waivers from the Eagles. They got Randy Moss because he fell to them in the first round of the 1998 draft due to character concerns.
They got Percy Harvin after a 2009 first-round plummet thanks to reports of a failed drug test. They got Stefon Diggs in the 2015 fifth round partly because injuries marred his college career.
They got Adam Thielen by giving the homegrown Division II standout a flyer for their 2014 rookie camp. They got Justin Jefferson because teams deemed him the fifth-best in a stacked 2020 receiver class.
The Vikings plucked Addison at the end of a four-pick run on wideouts. And, with that, he instantly gained membership to a most impressive brethren.
Will he add to the narrative and be the next gem of a Vikings receiver?
The task ahead is difficult. He will attempt to translate his high-intellect, detail-oriented game to the NFL despite the type of frame (5-foot-11, 173 pounds) that has not been historically favorable for his position group.
He will essentially be replacing an endearing, productive figure from the above list, as the beloved Thielen was cut in a cost-saving measure.
But the setup could not be better.
Did you see how happy Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah acted in those behind-the-scenes team videos? Nothing but bro hugs, beaming smiles and gushy comments.
In Addison, O’Connell likely sees a chess piece who can add a flexible element to his passing attack, which last season ranked sixth in the league. For a player who is looking to prove his size/speed ratio and other measurables mean less compared to what he can do on the field with his technique and savvy, he hardly could’ve landed in a better place.
O’Connell’s offense, piloted by Kirk Cousins, uses multiple formations, condensed stacks and motions to give receivers a pre-snap advantage. The scheme figures to help Addison avoid situations where he faces press coverage against larger pro defensive backs who could look to stymie him immediately.
What he lacks in straight-line speed (his 40-yard dash time of 4.49 seconds was 21st among receivers at the NFL scouting combine) he makes up for with twitchy quickness, footwork mastery, agility and understanding of leverage.
“I take pride in every little detail that goes into being a receiver,” he said. “I love it.”
Plus, Pro Football Focus, which uses tracking data to analyze players, put Addison in the 90th percentile for game speed.
Those traits can be readily maximized in a modern passing game against defenses that increasingly use shell concepts, which allow open spaces underneath for slick playmakers to exploit.
And we haven’t even considered the Jefferson factor.
Last year’s NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Jefferson is the defense’s focus every second he’s on the field. His presence alone, and the shaded coverage he draws, will feasibly make Addison’s job easier off the bat.
The idea that Addison, 21, could immediately improve on Thielen’s 2022 numbers is not out of the question. As Minnesota’s No. 2 receiver, the 32-year-old caught 70 passes for 716 yards.
But his ability to gain separation in man coverage dwindled. He was rated as the 58th best receiver by FiveThirtyEight last season, with major knocks for yards-after-catch ability.
Addison is already projecting as a Rookie of the Year candidate.
This isn’t to say his success is a virtual lock. This isn’t to say the Vikings haven’t dealt with first-round receiving flops.
Troy Williamson, drafted to replace Moss in 2005, was all speed and no hands. Laquon Treadwell, a 2018 pick, failed in every facet, particularly at grasping the NFL game.
Meanwhile, Addison is known for his preternatural knack for X’s and O’s after thriving in two offenses at Pitt and USC. The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner has a mindset to embrace challenges — and he’s already peeved that three wideouts were taken ahead of him. He could be the complement Jefferson needs.
He could be the piece that creates the next dangerous Vikings receiving duo. Minnesota boasts a pantheon of those, too.
It started when Cris Carter joined Anthony Carter in the early 1990s. Next, it was on to Cris Carter and Jake Reed, who produced four straight tandem 1,000-yard seasons.
That gave way to Carter and Moss, both eventual Hall of Famers. For one year, in 2009, Sidney Rice was a monster next to Harvin.
But the trend solidified again in 2016, when Diggs and Thielen emerged together — before it transitioned to Jefferson-Thielen upon Diggs’ trade in 2020.
It’s a historic track record. And it didn’t take long for Addison — if he didn’t already know — to get his first lesson in a welcome message.
The day after he was drafted, the Vikings flew him to Minneapolis. At team headquarters, cameras caught Addison amid a Facetime call with one of the finest receiving virtuosos ever.
“Man, we got a legacy there as far as having two great receivers playing at one time,” Cris Carter told Addison. “We’re going to take care of you and make sure you reach your potential. ... You really need to drop on your knees and thank God, because you dropped in a great spot, man. [In] that offense, you can play the slot, you can play outside. They are ready for you to put on a show.”
A beautifully decorated canvas is there for Addison in Minnesota, available for him to dab his crafty touches. Vikings rookie minicamp starts Friday.
All he needs to do is start painting.
