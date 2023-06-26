SVRLUGA

Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner watches as his father, Ted Lerner, is added to the ring of honor during Opening Day at Nationals Park.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

Whatever the struggles of Washington’s major professional sports teams — whether it was the Capitals’ inability to get past the second round of the playoffs, the Nationals’ regular collapse in the first round or the Wizards’ failure even to post a winning record — they and their owners always had some cover locally. Daniel Snyder owned the town’s NFL team. As long as that was the case, there was no way Ted Leonsis or the Lerner family could be the most reviled franchise steward around. Snyder held an unbreakable grip on that title.

So here comes Josh Harris into a dizzying time for professional sports in the District of Columbia (and, by extension, Ashburn, Virginia, and Landover, Maryland). The shell game of franchises, majority owners, minority partners, stadiums, networks, needs and wants is almost too confusing to follow, and we will get to the particulars. But if and when Harris’ purchase of the NFL’s Commanders is approved by the league’s owners — expected to be next month — the fallout should be this: Let’s scrutinize all the owners and their teams with a fresh eye because there’s no longer a “Well, at least he’s not Dan” couch to fall back on.

