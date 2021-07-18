His name unleashes all kinds of nostalgia, but Wes Unseld Jr. is not the new Washington Wizards coach just because of sentimentality. He is not here simply to sustain the memory of his late, legendary father. Though a familiar face, Unseld actually represents a fresh voice for a basketball team in a stale situation.
If his last name were Campbell, he would still be a good fit. The Wizards were expected to hire a first-time head coach, and it wasn’t about making a cheap hire. Despite being a playoff team, they still had a losing record, and they are in a wonky state that demands someone who doesn’t have an established way of doing things. Traditional logic and preconceived ideas don’t cover their complicated needs. They need a creative thinker to explore new possibilities, a gifted communicator to earn the trust of Russell Westbrook, and a leader who can blend the franchise’s disparate desires to develop young players and win now.
Unseld has those characteristics, and he can add some defensive chops as well. Over the past few seasons in Denver, he was tasked with transforming the Nuggets from terrible to functional on the defensive end. They ended up being even better than that, turning into a top-10 unit for much of the past three seasons despite not boasting many stellar individual defenders.
But Unseld is not just a defensive guy. He is a complete coach who has learned it all during stops as an NBA assistant with Washington, Golden State, Orlando and Denver. He worked under Eddie Jordan when he was with the Wizards and played a key role in transforming those Gilbert Arenas-led teams into an offensive force.
In addition, Unseld and General Manager Tommy Sheppard seem like an ideal match. They worked together previously in Washington. They are of similar age. They waited patiently to be in charge. Rather than submitting to the frustration of that wait, they kept honing their skills and making the most of time. Both are lifers and purists about the craft of team and culture building, the kind who get as excited about the development of the 15th man on the roster as the management of the superstar. Their partnership should be natural.
This project will require the best of everything they can give. The Wizards are in a pickle. They are adamant about not rebuilding but aren’t positioned to be high-level contenders, either. They are just hanging around, a bottom-end Eastern Conference playoff team with a dynamic and pricey all-star backcourt and a cast of mostly developing characters around them.
Look at them from most angles, and they look young. However, some major portions of the roster are aging. They are misaligned. Most teams would have torn apart the roster and started over. Most stars would have requested a trade, but Bradley Beal remains committed, for now.
Owner Ted Leonsis is determined to try to make it work while the Wizards’ ceiling appears to be low. Success might be limited to barely making the playoffs again. And as you saw before they recovered in the second half of this season, they can fall apart and perform like one of the league’s worst teams.
What remedy can Unseld provide as a rookie coach? His challenge is to figure out that answer quickly. He must make this maligned roster function better. Right now, the Wizards are a team with Beal, Westbrook . . . and the rest of those dudes over there. With Westbrook running the show, they’re guaranteed to play hard and fast. They played at the fastest pace in the league last season under Scott Brooks, their former coach. But their offensive efficiency left much to be desired. Their defense was easy to pick apart. There was a lot of effort, but the Wizards couldn’t make up for their lack of cohesion.
Unseld will benefit from his institutional knowledge of the franchise and his love for this region. He’ll put his heart into this job because the organization and community mean so much to his family. His father died just 13 months ago. His memory will live forever. But for this latest Unseld chapter to be a happy one, the key isn’t for the son to rediscover the past. No, Unseld must propel the Wizards into the future.
Problem is, it’s difficult to be on the cutting edge when the mission involves holding together a situation with limited upside. Westbrook, the triple-double maestro, finished his first season in D.C. in a fabulous manner. But the Wizards still lost easily in the first round of the playoffs. Westbrook turns 33 in November, and the Wizards owe him more than $91 million over the next two seasons. After 13 years in the NBA, he’s unlikely to change in a dramatic way, and looking at it from his perspective, why would he? He’s a surefire Hall of Famer with time to add to his credentials. His way works, but he specializes in playing a two-man game that doesn’t allow room for the Wizards’ young players to explore their talent.
Beal is an offensive marvel whose defensive instincts have diminished over the past three seasons. Can Unseld inspire his gifted backcourt to play both ends and trust their teammates? Can he help those teammates — most importantly, forwards Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija — improve enough to be worthy of such trust? The Wizards need more shooting and athleticism for defensive versatility, which figure to be Sheppard’s offseason priorities. But they already have some untapped secondary playmaking on this roster, and it’s now up to Unseld to build a system to activate all of that potential.
It won’t be easy. It might not be possible. But he enters with a mandate to try. If he can get the players to buy in, Unseld seems to have enough tricks in his coaching bag to make the best of this wonky situation.
It just feels like he’s being asked to apply a bandage for one or two years before the real challenge begins. Beal starts a two-year, $72 million extension next season, but Year 2 is a player option. So the Wizards are living year to year, and Beal is suddenly 28, in his prime but no longer a young player.
To build an elite team during this timeline, the Wizards need to be both perfect and lucky. They’re likely to just do fine, which will seem like failure. Then one or two years from now, they’ll be forced to react and rebuild when they could’ve been proactive about it.
Promising coaches often get lost in their organizations’ lack of direction or audacity. You hope it doesn’t happen to Unseld. He is a refreshing hire: a name you know, with an approach you haven’t seen. He profiles as the kind of imaginative coach that the NBA needs, perhaps in the Tyronn Lue mold when it comes to a willingness to experiment.
But he inherits a team with an unreliable foundation. The Wizards refuse to start fresh. If this is to be a fairy tale for another Unseld, he’s going to have to dream wildly.
