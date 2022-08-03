Mets Nationals Baseball

The Nationals traded Juan Soto to the Padres on Tuesday after he declined a 15-year, $440 million contract offer earlier this season.

 Associated Press

Here’s a pretty general rule when it comes to running a sports franchise: You don’t trade away a generational player. You especially don’t trade one when he’s 23 and hasn’t yet reached what should be his best years.

Even if his agent is baseball’s answer to Lord Voldemort, Scott Boras.

