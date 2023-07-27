RFK stadium

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), seen in front of RFK Stadium in 2022, has enthusiastically pursued returning the Washington Commanders to the city.

 Washington Post photo by Marvin Joseph

WASHINGTON — Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the congressional committee that oversees the District, introduced bipartisan legislation Thursday that could help D.C. turn the shuttered RFK Stadium site into an attractive new mixed-use development — and potentially into a shiny new home for the Washington Commanders.

“This legislation is set to pave the way for local officials to create meaningful new jobs, add millions in city revenue, and transform the Anacostia River waterfront into a lively destination for all,” Comer (Ky.) said in a statement to The Washington Post before the introduction.

