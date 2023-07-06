WASHINGTON — Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the powerful congressional committee that oversees D.C., is preparing to introduce legislation that could ultimately allow D.C. to build a Washington Commanders football stadium or another mixed-use development at the decrepit RFK Stadium site — a major development in Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s pursuit to bring the team back to the city.

A spokesman for the House Oversight Committee on Thursday confirmed Comer is preparing the legislation that could allow D.C. to develop the RFK site, which is on federal land, though he stressed it would not be a land sale. The spokesman, Austin Hacker, said details of the legislation have not been finalized, and talks are ongoing with Bowser’s office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription