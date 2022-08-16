fbn-commanders-allen
Former first-round pick Jonathan Allen had nine sacks and made the Pro Bowl last season.

The only thing that changed for Jonathan Allen is he didn’t take a vacation.

If he’s going to get away, he wants to enjoy it, and this year his mind was elsewhere. After a good season in 2021, the last thing Allen wanted to do was relax and then have a bad year. So he spent his summer at home in Northern Virginia, trained at the Washington Commanders’ headquarters and worked out alongside his teammates whenever they were in town.

