Listen. The Washington Commanders sound like a skipping record.
“We’re trying to start fast this year,” defensive tackle Daron Payne said.
“We got to emphasize starting fast,” safety Kam Curl said.
In the Week 1 news release, above a stat for receiver Terry McLaurin, the team’s public relations staff wrote: “Starting fast.”
“Start the season fast, start series fast, start the games fast,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. “That’s the number one emphasis.”
Starting fast will be important for plenty of people as a new era dawns Sunday at the Commanders’ season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. The new ownership group wants to prove it can provide a good game-day experience at decaying FedEx Field. (It has already poured $40 million into the stadium.) The fans want to prove they’re re-energized after two decades of lethargy. (The game is already sold out.) Many coaches and players want to prove, definitively, that they can excel in big new roles. (Several created optimism with strong preseasons.)
But the stakes might be highest for coach Ron Rivera. He figures to have the least time and leeway to prove he is the right person for his job. This offseason, he has regularly acknowledged that, if things don’t go well, managing partner Josh Harris could fire him, and at 61, he may not end up with another head coaching job. Rivera’s teams tend to start slow — his first three seasons here began 2-7, 2-6 and 1-4 — so he must get this team to do what no Rivera team in Washington has ever done: start fast.
By NFL standards, the Cardinals look as close as it gets to an easy victory. Arizona is expected to be the worst team in the league by a fair margin. The new general manager is tearing down the roster, the new coach is being mocked online for a cringeworthy speech and the team is without star quarterback Kyler Murray (ACL) and refusing to name a replacement because of competitive advantage. The choices are journeyman Josh Dobbs (two career starts), whom the Cardinals traded for Aug. 24, or Clayton Tune (a fifth-round rookie).
Washington is favored by a touchdown or more for the first time in Rivera’s 51 games in D.C., according to TruMedia. Inpredictable, a sports-betting analysis website, has the spread at 8.5 points. During his career, Rivera has been a coin flip in Week 1 (6-6 all time) but good as a heavy favorite. In Carolina, when favored by seven-plus points, he went 14-2.
Despite all the factors favoring Washington, despite the immense personal stakes, Rivera claimed this opener feels like any other.
“It’s always important,” he said. “One of the things that John Madden told me is, ‘You win the first one, you’re always in the plus. If you lose the first one, you’re behind.’”
In his first years as the owner of franchises in other pro leagues, Harris has seen fast and slow starts. During the 2011-12 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers coach Doug Collins raced out to a 20-9 record, upset the top-seeded Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs and pushed the Big Three-era Boston Celtics to the brink before losing in the second.
During the 2013-14 NHL season, New Jersey Devils coach Peter DeBoer did not get a win until his eighth game. The Devils ultimately finished 35-29-18, tied for 10th in the Eastern Conference and out of the playoffs.
Both coaches got second seasons. In year two, DeBoer started 12-17-7, and the day after Christmas, Harris fired him. Collins made it through the regular season, finishing 34-48, but he resigned in anticipation of a long, painful rebuild that became known as “The Process.” Despite the losses, Harris insisted he didn’t push Collins out.
This year, Rivera said his conversations with Harris have been straightforward.
“The greatest expectation is to win, just like it is every year,” he said.
The preseason provided optimism for a fast start. After the first two ugly drives, the first-team offense finished with a touchdown, a field goal, a punt, a touchdown and another touchdown. The last was a beautiful two-minute drill that went 10 plays and 79 yards in 1:22.
In contrast, the first-team defense only played one series together. The Browns quickly drove down to the 1-yard line before Washington stonewalled them twice to force a turnover on downs. Corner Kendall Fuller didn’t play at all, and defensive end Chase Young (stinger) only made it four plays. Rivera declined Tuesday to provide an update on Young’s status for the opener.
Under Del Rio, the defense has regularly started slow. The unit has usually gotten on track by shifting personnel — dropping Landon Collins from safety to linebacker in 2021 and benching corner William Jackson III in 2022.
If Washington starts fast, it could avoid the annual heap of hypotheticals. Every year under Rivera, the late-surging Commanders have had to win a key stretch of games to sneak into playoff contention. The team made the postseason in 2020, when it won the NFC East at 7-9, and it didn’t in 2021 or 2022 because of crushing losses in December.
Rookie defensive end Andre Jones Jr. wasn’t here for any of that. But he seems to appreciate why his coaches and teammates have emphasized the importance of, well, starting fast.
“If we start fast, bro, we going to be in better shape all year long,” he said.
