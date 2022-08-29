Sp-Commanders
There is no timeline for the return of Commanders running back Brian Robinson, who was shot on Sunday.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. “was able to wrestle a firearm away” from one of the two men attempting to rob him Sunday before the other suspect shot him twice, Washington D.C. police said Monday morning.

The men, who were both armed, approached Robinson after he left a storefront in the 1000 block of H Street NE shortly before 6 p.m. Robinson was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. On Monday, he wrote on Instagram that he’d undergone surgery, which “went well.”

