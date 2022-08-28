WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after being shot in his lower extremities during a possible attempted carjacking or armed robbery in Washington, according to a D.C. police spokesman.
The spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, confirmed Robinson is the victim and the shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of H Street NE. Robinson was shot twice and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police are looking into the possibility of the incident being an armed robbery or an attempted carjacking. They said they recovered the firearm in the 700 block of 10th Street NE — about a block south of the scene of the shooting — and were looking for two juveniles with shoulder-length dreadlocks. One was wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it. No further details were immediately available.
Robinson, 23, was drafted by the Commanders in the third round this year out of Alabama. He finished his college career tied for 10th in Crimson Tide history with 29 rushing touchdowns and 11th with 2,704 rushing yards.
He impressed throughout the offseason with the Commanders, so much so that he had been expected to take on a large role in the offense when the regular season begins Sept. 11.
The rookie traveled with the Commanders to their final preseason game in Baltimore on Saturday but did not play, along with the team’s starters. During limited playing time in the first two preseason games, Robinson totaled 14 carries for 57 yards and one touchdown, plus two catches for 15 yards.
“Brian’s been great,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said during the preseason. “He’s a real serious guy. Football is extremely important to him. He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner. . . . I think he’ll continue to get better, too, as the reps increase.”
