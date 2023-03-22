ETSU Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) is thin, but he never missed a game in college and he has elite speed. The Commanders could target a player like him in the draft.

 Associated Press file photo

During the first wave of free agency, the Washington Commanders addressed several glaring needs — offensive line, cornerback and linebacker — and lessened the pressure to use the 16th pick in the NFL draft on one of those positions.

The additions should allow the Commanders to develop multiple plans for the draft and to act more from conviction than desperation. And even though they don’t have to pick a guard, tackle or corner in the first round, they still seem likely to, given the team’s roster and the draft’s strengths.

