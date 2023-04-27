Texas A M Mississippi St Football
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes will be among the lightest players at his position in the NFL.

 Associated Press file photo

The Washington Commanders selected Emmanuel Forbes, a cornerback out of Mississippi State, with the 16th pick in the draft Thursday, adding more youth and speed to a secondary that has transformed in recent years.

Forbes is the first corner Washington has drafted in the first round since 2005, when it selected Carlos Rogers out of Auburn at No. 9. Forbes is also one of the lightest. At 6-foot-1, he weighed only 166 pounds at the NFL combine, putting him among the lightest corners in draft history.

