Finding a starting quarterback was the biggest task, but not the only one. As the Washington Commanders continue to retool their roster, they are expected to release safety Landon Collins and will not tender restricted free agent quarterback Kyle Allen, according to multiple people with knowledge of their plans.
Releasing Collins clears roughly $6.5 million of much-needed salary cap space for Washington and sends the 28-year-old back to the free agent market only three years into his lucrative six-year deal.
The Commanders expressed interest in retaining him for a fourth season, if not longer, but doing so would’ve required a pay cut to lower his salary-cap charge of approximately $16.08 million. His base salaries over the final three seasons of his deal were not guaranteed, so in releasing him, the Commanders carry only his remaining prorated signing bonus ($9.6 million) on its cap for 2022.
In all, Collins will have earned $44.7 million in his three years in Washington.
The team signed him to an $84 million contract in 2019 after he spent four seasons with the New York Giants and earned three Pro Bowl selections. Then one of the top safeties on the market, Collins was expected to fortify a defense that was already loaded with first-round picks. But it wasn’t until a regime change in 2020, when Ron Rivera was hired as head coach and Jack Del Rio took over as defensive coordinator, that Washington’s defense climbed the rankings and finished as the second-best passing defense in the NFL (191.8 yards allowed per game), in 2020.
It was unclear then how Collins would fit the scheme, and his name often surfaced as a possible trade candidate or cap casualty. But after Week 4 last season, Collins agreed to take on more of a hybrid role as part of a three-safety set with Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain.
The year prior, Collins suffered an ACL injury and he admitted last season that he had yet to fully regain his speed. Playing in the box more proved to be a better fit — for him and the team, which was depleted at linebacker.
In his last nine games with Washington (he suffered a foot injury late in the season), he recorded 55 total tackles (35 solo), three sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
All told in his three years with the team, he started 35 games and had 239 tackles, six sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles.
“The way they’re using me is just the way I love to play,” Collins told The Washington Post last year. “I’m more instinctive coming down downhill, playing toward that box and being able to see things. I’m not always lined up in the box, depending on the formation and the situation we are in, but most of the time I get to be the drop-down safety.”
But the money was the sticking point as Washington began to change its roster. The team needed his cap number to come down and it needed it even more after trading for Carson Wentz, whose $28.3 million cap charge eats up most of the Commanders’ cap space.
Collins, however, is just one of multiple moves the team will make in the days leading into free agency. The Commanders also informed Allen, whom they traded for in 2020, that they will not tender him, which means he will be free to sign with any team when the league’s legal tampering period begins Monday afternoon (contracts cannot be finalized until the Wednesday, the start of the new league year).
Restricted free agency is reserved for players with three accrued seasons. A team can submit one of three qualifying offers - first round, second round and original round - that come with set salaries. The player can still sign an offer sheet with another team, but his current team would have the chance to match it or let him walk in exchange for draft compensation. If the player isn’t tendered, like Allen, he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Washington dealt a fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in March 2020 to acquire Allen as a backup to Dwayne Haskins. Five games into the season, Haskins was benched in favor of Allen, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. It hinder his start to the 2021 season and eventually rendered him as the third-string quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke.
With Carson Wentz’s arrival and Heinicke under contract for another season, Allen - like Collins - will move on.
