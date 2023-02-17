Chiefs Broncos Football

Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator since 2018, when Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 5,000 yards and was named MVP.

 Associated Press file photo

After a weeks-long search for a new offensive play caller, the Commanders are finalizing a deal with longtime Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy to be their assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Bieniemy, who spent the past five seasons as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator, became Washington’s top target following the firing of Scott Turner. Bieniemy arrived in the D.C. area on Wednesday, following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII parade, and met with Coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew, as well as multiple coaches on staff, on Thursday and Friday. The deal could be finalized by Saturday.

