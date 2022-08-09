The Washington Commanders fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III on Tuesday morning, coach Ron Rivera announced. The timing was surprising — Rivera had never fired a coach during training camp — and Rivera said he made the decision not because of the defensive line’s underperformance last season but because of what he saw during the offseason and training camp.

“There was a little bit of difference in the philosophy,” he said, declining to offer specifics. This was because of “something that I’ve observed, and [I] just felt that this . . . needed to be done.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription